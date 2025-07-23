LA Times Today: How a pair of Palos Verdes altar boys grew up to be Soviet spies

The 1985 film “The Falcon and the Snowman” chronicled the real-life story of two Palos Verdes men who sold United States secrets to the Soviets during the Cold War. From drug deals to espionage to bank robberies, the saga of Christopher Boyce and Andrew Daulton Lee captured the imagination of the nation.



L.A. Times staff writer Christopher Goffard wrote about the case for his series “Crimes of the Times.”