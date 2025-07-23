LA Times Today: Homelessness declined last year in Hollywood and Venice, but not Skid Row, new Rand study finds

Mayor Karen Bass touted progress on what’s been a major focus of her tenure: homelessness. And while many Angelenos have noticed a drop in the number of people living on the streets, the extent of the progress, depends on where you live.



L.A. Times Doug Smith joined Lisa McRee with a closer look.