Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:52
‘Fantastic Four’ review: It’s hip to be square
Entertainment & Arts

‘Fantastic Four’ review: It’s hip to be square

Los Angeles Times film critic Amy Nicholson
Mark Potts.
By Amy Nicholson and Mark E. Potts
“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” slots into summer blockbuster season like a square peg in a round popcorn bucket. Former theater director Mark Shakman (“WandaVision”) isn’t inclined to pretzel himself like the flexible Reed Richards to please all four quadrants of the multiplex. His staid superhero movie plays like a classic sci-fi where adults in sweater vests solemnly brainstorm how to resolve a crisis. Watching it, I felt as snug as being nestled in the backseat of my grandparents’ car at the drive-in.


This reboot — the third in two decades — is lightyears closer to 1951’s “The Day the Earth Stood Still” than it is to the frantic, over-cluttered superhero epics that have come to define modern entertainment. Set on Earth 828, an alternate universe that resembles our own atomic age, it doesn’t just look old, it moves old. The tone and pace are as assured as the sight of the globe-gobbling Galactus, this film’s heavy, marching into alt-world Manhattan. Even its tidy running time is from another epoch. Under two hours? Now that’s vintage chic!
Entertainment & Arts
Amy Nicholson

Amy Nicholson is the film critic of the Los Angeles Times. She is a current on-air voice at LAist and KCRW, and a member of the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. and the National Society of Film Critics. Her book “Tom Cruise: Anatomy of an Actor” was printed by Cahiers du Cinema/Phaidon Press, and her second, “Extra Girls,” will be published by Simon & Schuster. Nicholson also co-hosts the movie podcast “Unspooled.”

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement