Free Friday Jazz Nights at LACMA

Free jazz nights are happening at LACMA every Friday through September. The event draws upward of 2,000 people who spread out across the museum’s grassy lawn and main stage area. Some arrive hours early to claim a good spot and settle in for the evening. It’s open to all ages and features a different artist or group each week, keeping things fresh. Live music runs from 6 to 8 p.m., with food trucks on-site.