You can help scientists better understand birds

Ornithologists are seeking volunteers in California, Oregon and Washington for Project Phoenix, a multiyear research project exploring birds’ response to wildfire.

No previous bird-watching experience is necessary — in fact, newcomers are often better than veteran birders at noticing common species. Tom Carroll sat down with reporter Corinne Purtill to learn more.