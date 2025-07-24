LA Times Today: Could phonics solve California’s reading crisis? Inside the push for sweeping changes

Why do California’s fourth graders have trouble reading?



Nearly 60 percent of them do not read at grade level. Literacy rates in California have been declining for decades, but a new bill would overhaul how reading is taught in public schools. And one of the keys to solving the problem could be a return to phonics.



L.A. Times early education reporter Jenny Gold joined Lisa McRee with the story.