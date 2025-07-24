Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:29
Edison offers to pay Eaton fire victims for damages, in move to avoid litigation
California

Edison offers to pay Eaton fire victims for damages, in move to avoid litigation

LOS ANGELES, CA-SEPGTEMBER 25, 2014: Melody Petersen
Mark Potts.
By Melody Petersen and Mark E. Potts
Edison said it planned to launch a Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program this fall that would be open to those who lost homes, businesses or rental properties in the fire. It would also accept claims for injuries and fatalities.

An attorney representing fire victims criticized the plans, saying it could lead to victims being shortchanged.

California
Melody Petersen

Melody Petersen is an investigative reporter covering healthcare and business for the Los Angeles Times. Send her tips securely on Signal at (213) 327-8634.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement