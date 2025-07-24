Edison offers to pay Eaton fire victims for damages, in move to avoid litigation

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Edison said it planned to launch a Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program this fall that would be open to those who lost homes, businesses or rental properties in the fire. It would also accept claims for injuries and fatalities.



An attorney representing fire victims criticized the plans, saying it could lead to victims being shortchanged.



