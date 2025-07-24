Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:21
How far will L.A. people go for their dogs?
Lifestyle

How far will L.A. people go for their dogs?

Malia Mendez. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times fellow Brenda Elizondo
By Malia Mendez and Brenda Elizondo
Since the mid-2010s, these monikers have adorned myriad T-shirts and tote bags — like quotes from a classic sitcom. But in modern L.A., they’re no joke.

In Beverly Hills, retirees push their toy poodles in strollers. In Eagle Rock, millennials dine with their lapdogs. When these dog owners speak about their companions, the word “baby” just rolls off the tongue.

Here are some of the craziest things pet owners in L.A. have done for their fur babies.

LifestyleAnimals & Pets
Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She started writing for The Times in 2023 as a summer intern on the Entertainment and Arts Desk, worked as an editorial assistant and reported with the Fast Break Desk’s entertainment news team. Mendez graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and the Peninsula Press.

Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Advertisement