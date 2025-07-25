LA Times Today: Federal cuts leave Los Angeles County health system in crisis

President Donald Trump calls it the “Big Beautiful Bill.” But in Los Angeles County, it’s being called a “big, devastating blow to our health system.” Billions in budget cuts will have devastating consequences for the most needy among us and job losses in our healthcare system already in crisis.



Rebecca Ellis covers L.A. County government for the Times and joined Lisa McRee with the story.