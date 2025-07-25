LA Times Today: Tech titans gird for robotaxi wars with new factory and territories

There were so many questions when Waymo launched the first driverless taxi service in 2016. Despite some bumps along the road including recalls, crashes and even protests, Waymo remains the industry standard.



But that’s not stopping other companies from kicking the tires and joining the race for more driverless cars.



L.A. Times business reporter Caroline Petrow-Cohen wrote about it.