Tesla’s 24/7 Diner features smashburgers and superchargers

Tesla’s long-awaited diner has just opened in Hollywood. Serving smashburgers, hotdogs, chicken & waffles and more; the restaurant has attracted visitors from all over. The lot has about 80 superchargers available, a parking lot movie screen, a viewing deck on the second floor and, of course, a popcorn serving robot named Optimus. Food writers Lauren Ng and Stephanie Breijo share what you should know before you go.