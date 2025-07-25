Tesla’s 24/7 Diner features smashburgers and superchargers

Tesla’s long-awaited diner has just opened in Hollywood. Serving smashburgers, hotdogs, chicken & waffles and more; the restaurant has attracted visitors from all over. The lot has about 80 superchargers available, a parking lot movie screen, a viewing deck on the second floor and, of course, a popcorn serving robot named Optimus. Food writers Lauren Ng and Stephanie Breijo share what you should know before you go.
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video intern at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native recently graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.
Stephanie Breijo is a reporter for the Food section and the author of its weekly news column. Previously, she served as the restaurants and bars editor for Time Out Los Angeles, and prior to that, the award-winning food editor of Richmond magazine in Richmond, Va. Born and primarily raised in Los Angeles, she believes L.A. to be the finest food city in the country and might be biased on that count but doesn’t believe she’s wrong.
Lauren Ng is a summer intern at the Food section of the Los Angeles Times. A Torrance native, she has previously written and edited for Food Fix, an American food policy newsletter, and is pursuing bachelor’s degrees in journalism and food studies at New York University, where she is the managing editor of the award-winning student newspaper. At The Times, Ng aims to explore the intersection between food, culture and politics. When she isn’t reading or writing about food, she can be found browsing restaurant menus or looking for a new vegetable to obsess over.