This is the most expensive popcorn bucket in the world

Welcome to the unveiling of the world’s record biggest and most expensive popcorn bucket. This isn’t an ordinary bucket... it’s the Fantastic Four Galactus-shaped popcorn vessel and is going for sale at $79.99.



We spoke to popcorn bucket enthusiasts about their spending habits and why collecting this item was a must for them.



@brendabroadcast



