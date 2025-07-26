Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:12
This is the most expensive popcorn bucket in the world
Entertainment & Arts

This is the most expensive popcorn bucket in the world

Los Angeles Times fellow Brenda Elizondo
By Brenda Elizondo
Audience Engagement Editor Follow
Welcome to the unveiling of the world’s record biggest and most expensive popcorn bucket. This isn’t an ordinary bucket... it’s the Fantastic Four Galactus-shaped popcorn vessel and is going for sale at $79.99.

We spoke to popcorn bucket enthusiasts about their spending habits and why collecting this item was a must for them.

@brendabroadcast

Entertainment & ArtsLA Times Today
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Advertisement