This is the most expensive popcorn bucket in the world
- Share via
Welcome to the unveiling of the world’s record biggest and most expensive popcorn bucket. This isn’t an ordinary bucket... it’s the Fantastic Four Galactus-shaped popcorn vessel and is going for sale at $79.99.
We spoke to popcorn bucket enthusiasts about their spending habits and why collecting this item was a must for them.
@brendabroadcast
We spoke to popcorn bucket enthusiasts about their spending habits and why collecting this item was a must for them.
@brendabroadcast