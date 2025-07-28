Local photographer preserving the present builds artistic community with ‘Slauson Photo Walk’

Zay Monae is a cultural photographer and South L.A. native building community around preservation and photography. The “Slauson Photo Walk” invited photographers, models and videographers of all levels to create connections and discover the beauty of the community.
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video intern at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native recently graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.