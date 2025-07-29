LA Times Today: Cosm redefines the way to experience live sports

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1

Imagine watching your favorite sports team play, but instead of being at home on the couch or up in the nosebleed seats at the stadium, you’re immersed in the middle of the action.



That is Cosm.



The groundbreaking technology company completely reimagining how we view live sports. From its 8K visuals to NextGen audio, Cosm is turning the game into a shared experience.