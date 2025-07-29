LA Times Today: Wallis Annenberg, visionary philanthropist who helped transform L.A., dies at 86

Wallis Annenberg, the famed philanthropist, died this week at the age of 86.



For decades, Annenberg worked to transform L.A., through massive donations to arts, education and animal welfare causes.



Her name and work is ubiquitous around Los Angeles. It’s found on a community beach house, a performing arts center, a wildlife crossing and on various schools on local university campuses.



Former L.A. County supervisor, councilman and friend of Wallis Annenberg, Zev Yaroslavsky joined Lisa McRee to talk about Annenberg’s life and legacy.