LA Times Today: LA-based nonprofit Kidsave connects orphans in Ukraine and California with families

About 70 percent, or three and a half million Ukrainian children lack access to basic goods and services, including food and shelter. And about 100,000 children are orphans.



But an L.A. based nonprofit is working to provide housing, emotional support and adoption assistance to the Ukrainian children who desperately need it.



Randi Thompson is the president and co-founder of KidSave, which has been working with orphans in Ukraine for nearly a decade.