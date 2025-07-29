Three people killed in mass shooting at Reno casino

A gunman opened fire Monday morning at one of Reno’s biggest casino and hotel complexes, killing three people and injuring several others before being shot and taken into custody by police, officials said.



The violence rocked Reno’s sprawling resort district and left investigators trying to piece together what happened and determine a motive for the shooting.



The shooting reportedly occurred at the parking lot of the Grand Sierra Resort.