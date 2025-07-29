Advertisement
5 shot, 4 killed in mass shooting at NYC office tower
World & Nation

By Mark E. Potts
Jenny Jarvie and Christopher Buchanan
Investigators are looking into whether a Las Vegas man who went on a deadly shooting rampage in Manhattan on Monday was targeting the National Football League after it emerged that the gunman was a Los Angeles high school football player with a documented mental health history.

New York Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday that the shooter, identified by law enforcement officials as 27-year-old Shane Tamura, appeared to have a grievance with the NFL but ended up on the wrong floor of a skyscraper that houses the sporting league’s headquarters.

“He seemed to have blamed the NFL,” the mayor told the WPIX-TV news station. “The NFL headquarters was located in the building, and he mistakenly went up the wrong elevator bank.”
Mark E. Potts

Jenny Jarvie

Christopher Buchanan

