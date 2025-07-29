Discovery and Warner Bros. broke up. What can Paramount learn from this?

Warner Bros. Discovery is no more. They are breaking up. Ryan Faughnder, Senior Editor of The Times’ Hollywood Inc. team breaks down what happened, why and how Paramount, fresh off their merger being approved, can learn from Warner Bros’ Discovery’s mistakes.
