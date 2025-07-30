Which superhero film wins the summer?

2025 had many superhero films come and go. From “Captain America: Brave New World” to “Thunderbolts*” to Marvel’s third film of the year, “Fantastic Four: First Steps” to DC Studios’ first big release, “Superman.” But film critic Amy Nicholson has one that really sticks out to her as winning the year, and it’s the one with the least amount of homework.
