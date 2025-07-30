“The Naked Gun” is the kind of stupid we all need right now

Film critic Amy Nicholson wants you to get stupid with “The Naked Gun,” a comedy she feels is worth your time and money. Liam Neeson might be your stereotypical Hollywood tough gun, but he might also be one of the funniest actors today.