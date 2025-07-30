LA Times Today: Inside the L.A. Zoo’s messy $50-million breakup
When the L.A. Zoo opened in 1966, it was one of the city’s top attractions, drawing millions of visitors every year. But now, the zoo is facing financial struggles and a messy legal battle with its longtime fundraising partner, the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association.
L.A. Times city hall reporter Noah Goldberg wrote about the dispute. He joined Lisa McRee to explain what’s at stake.
