LA Times Today: It’s time to escape to California’s Gold Rush towns for postcard charms and swimming holes

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



While the days of seeking fortune in a riverbed like John Wayne have come to an end, the nostalgia surrounding Gold Country is still very much alive. In fact, if you know where to look, you can travel back in time to experience California’s Gold Rush.



L.A. Times travel writer, Chris Reynolds, joined us to explain how you can relive this iconic chapter in our state’s history.