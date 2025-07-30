LA Times Today: Will she or won’t she? The California governor’s race waits on Kamala Harris

Former Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to Democratic women back in April in her first public address since leaving the White House and ignited a swirl of speculation about her next political move.



Will she run for president a third time? Does she have her sights set on the governor’s mansion? The will-she-won’t-she has put the California governor’s race on ice.



L.A. Times politics reporter Laura Nelson has the story.