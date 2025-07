Jack Harbaugh on the time he suited up when coaching

Jack Harbaugh talks about the time he got a high school coaching job only to realize the head coach wanted him to suit up and play quarterback in team scrimmages.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Jack Harbaugh talks about the time he got a high school coaching job only to realize the head coach wanted him to suit up and play quarterback in team scrimmages.