Cruising J-Town documents Japanese American histories through the automobile

In his new book publishing next week, Cruising J-Town, scholar and author Oliver Wang uses cars and trucks as the lens to tell community histories of Japanese Americans in the 20th century--a history that he felt hadn’t been fully explored.

Tom Carroll met up with him to hear more about the book and to get a preview of a free companion exhibition opening at ArtCenter in Pasadena on Thursday, July 31st.