LA Times Today: Undocumented parents prepare for the unthinkable: giving up their kids

It’s a heartbreaking scene: children left to cope in the wake of their moms and dads being detained by ICE.



Over the past month, immigrant parents across Southern California have been scrambling to make emergency plans for their families, fearing they could be taken away at any moment.



L.A. Times reporter Jenny Gold wrote about it and joined Lisa McRee.