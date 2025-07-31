LA Times Today: As Gen Z and millennial women look to get money-smart, Dow Janes is trending upward

Between tariffs, stock market dips and rumors of a recession, finances have been top of mind for Americans this year. While it’s never too early to start planning for your financial future, research shows that many young women don’t know where to start.



Dow Janes, a “finfluencer” startup seeks to educate women about their finances one video at a time.



Dow Janes cofounder Laurie-Anne King joined Lisa McRee.