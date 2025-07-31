LA Times Today: The Palisades fire spewed toxins into the Pacific. Summer surf camps are paying the price

It’s been a rite of passage for decades: kids in Southern California flocking to the beach for summer surf camps. But after the Palisades fire spewed toxic pollutants into the pacific, camp attendance is taking a major dip.



L.A. Times enterprise reporter Daniel Miller wrote about the camps struggling to stay afloat.