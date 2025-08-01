LA Times Today: Patt Says: Electric surfboards can’t recreate the spirit of the sport

Southern California is known for our unique surf culture. From Trestles Beach in San Diego County to County Line in Malibu, generations of surfers have honed their skills off the golden coast.



But, as L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison recently discovered, new tech could upend the sport.



Here’s what Patt says.