LA Times Today: Suspect in ‘American Idol’ exec killing called 911 from victims’ home, but police didn’t find bodies for four days

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The man accused of killing a former American Idol producer and her rock musician husband called 9-1-1 from the victims’ home the day of the murder and yet, it was four days before police discovered the bodies.



The revelation came after L.A. District Attorney Nathan Hochman held a recent town hall in Encino, where hundreds of residents gathered to vent their frustration at the pace of crime and police work in their community.



Richard Winton covers crime for the Times and joined Lisa McRee.