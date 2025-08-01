LA Times Today: California’s 2025 wildfire season was already going to be dangerous. Trump has made it worse

Los Angeles is still recovering from the devastating wildfires that ripped through the Palisades and Altadena at the beginning of the year. And now, forecasts predict this wildfire season could be exceptionally dangerous.



The Trump administration has made cuts to three federal agencies that play key roles in fighting fires, putting California at a major disadvantage.



L.A. Times environment reporter Hayley Smith has the story.