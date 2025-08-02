Sectarian violence claims hundreds of lives in Syrian province

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Hosam Saraya and other members of his family were forced out of their house and executed. Saraya, 35, became an American citizen about two years ago and attended Oklahoma Christian University. ‘Hosam and his family deserve justice, and those responsible for this atrocity must be held accountable,’ a State Department spokesperson said.



