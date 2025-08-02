Sectarian violence claims hundreds of lives in Syrian province

Hosam Saraya and other members of his family were forced out of their house and executed. Saraya, 35, became an American citizen about two years ago and attended Oklahoma Christian University. ‘Hosam and his family deserve justice, and those responsible for this atrocity must be held accountable,’ a State Department spokesperson said.
Nabih Bulos is the Middle East bureau chief for the Los Angeles Times. Since 2012, he has covered the aftermath of the “Arab Spring” revolution as well as the Islamic State’s resurgence and the campaign to defeat it. His work has taken him to Syria, Iraq, Libya, Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and Yemen as well as on the migrant trail through the Balkans and northern Europe. A Fulbright scholar, Bulos is also a concert violinist who has performed with Daniel Barenboim, Valeri Gergyev and Bono.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.