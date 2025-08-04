Advertisement
Vegas tourism is slumping. Are Californians staying home?
World & Nation

Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
Mark Potts.
By Terry Castleman and Mark E. Potts
Sin City is facing a summer swoon, and Californians — by far the largest tourist contingent, data show — are partially to blame.

Visits to Las Vegas were down 11.3% in June 2025 versus June 2024, according to data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Traffic on Interstate 15 at the California-Nevada border was down 4.3% over the same span, suggesting fewer visitors from the Golden State heading for Vegas casinos.
Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

