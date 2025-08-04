Vegas tourism is slumping. Are Californians staying home?

Sin City is facing a summer swoon, and Californians — by far the largest tourist contingent, data show — are partially to blame.



Visits to Las Vegas were down 11.3% in June 2025 versus June 2024, according to data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.



Traffic on Interstate 15 at the California-Nevada border was down 4.3% over the same span, suggesting fewer visitors from the Golden State heading for Vegas casinos.