Painting lines on soccer and football fields? That’s a job robots can do now

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Turf Tankis a GPS-linked machine about the size of large beach cooler that can paint athletic fields of any size for any sport. It was the brainchild of Jason Aldridge, an Atlanta-based entrepreneur with a long history of using technology to innovate workplaces, from restaurants and telecommunications to shipping and sports.



The idea of using technology and robotics to relieve groundskeepers of the drudgery of striping athletic fields came to Aldridge about nine years ago, while he was watching business-reality TV show “Shark Tank” with his son. It was, he said, an ancient ritual that needed a modern solution.



“Even back to the Olympics in ancient Greece, they used to line the lanes to run the sprints,” he said.