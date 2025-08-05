Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:46
Are you up for year-round Halloween horror experiences?
Todd Martens.
Mark Potts.
By Todd Martens and Mark E. Potts
Universal Horror Unleashed will open Aug. 14 at Area 15 in Las Vegas, a Halloween-style haunt that’s betting big on today’s audiences craving year-round frights.

Think Halloween Horror Nights, only more permanent, allowing for greater interactions and more special effects.
Todd Martens

Todd Martens is a features columnist at the Los Angeles Times who writes about theme parks and West Coast Experiences, among other topics. Martens joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007 and has covered a mix of interactive entertainment as its game critic and pop music as a reporter and editor. Previously, he reported on the music business for Billboard Magazine.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

