LA Times Today: An earthquake devastated Santa Barbara 100 years ago. It holds urgent lessons for the next ‘Big One’

One hundred years ago, on the morning of June 29, 1925, an earthquake measuring between 6.5 and 6.8 on the Richter scale destroyed a great deal of downtown Santa Barbara and killed about a dozen people.



Despite the large scale damage, many of the details about the quake remain unknown.



L.A. Times reporter Ron Lin wrote about the valuable lessons we can still learn from the Santa Barbara quake.