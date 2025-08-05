Advertisement
L.A.’s bar scene runneth over. 21 new spots to check out ASAP
By Danielle Dorsey
Stephanie Breijo and Mark E. Potts
In L.A.’s bars you can find it all — and with the city’s latest openings, you’re going to find a lot of fun. Now you can enjoy baijiu punch and dim sum in a space inspired by Chinese apothecaries and family recipes, experience matcha in martini form, slip into what feels like a raucous downtown house party (red Solo cups included), and sip a rainbow of margaritas from a team that landed on the World’s 50 Best Bars list.

There are rooftops prime for sunshine sipping near the beach, technique-driven cocktail destinations with sultry playlists, and bars with food so good it’s tough to say what’s better: the bites or the beverages.

In the last few months and at the tail end of 2024 a number of seasoned vets also branched out with new bars: The Thunderbolt team launched a neon-disco drinking den, pasta impresario Evan Funke debuted a cocktail lounge inside Mother Wolf restaurant, and the Little Jewel of New Orleans owners leaned into their Big Easy ode with potent hurricanes and charbroiled oysters. Here are 21 of L.A.’s best new places to grab a drink, with a vibe — and cocktail — for everyone.
