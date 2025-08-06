LA Times Today: The Taiko Project celebrates 25 years of groundbreaking performances

For centuries in Japan, Taiko drums were used in battle, in theater and in religious ceremonies. Today, Japanese drumming has been fused with high energy dance, choreography and various musical styles.



Here in L.A., Taiko Project has defined a modern American style. Founded in L.A. in 2000, it became the first American Taiko group to win the prestigious Tokyo International Taiko Contest.



Now, Taiko Project has released its fourth studio album called “25,” in celebration of its 25th anniversary.