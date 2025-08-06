LA Times Today: Inside the legal battles of Elvis Presley’s financial legacy

It’s been nearly 50 years since Elvis Presley died. And though he earned hundreds of millions of dollars as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, his estate when he died was worth just a tiny fraction of that.



And ever since, the Presley heirs have been locked in courtroom battles over allegations of fraud, disputed wills, and questions over the control of his estate.



L.A. Times staff writer Stacy Perman wrote about the heartbreak of Elvis’s financial legacy.