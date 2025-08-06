LA Times Today: Texas redistricting move would ‘trigger’ new California maps, Newsom says

Democrats fled Texas on Monday to stop an aggressive redistricting plan by the GOP to gain five more seats in the house before the midterms. Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Democrats who left be arrested.



Now, Governor Gavin Newsom says he’s fighting back with a plan to redraw California’s districts.



L.A. Times senior Sacramento reporter Taryn Luna joined Lisa McRee with more.