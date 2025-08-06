Breaking News
Federal agents use Penske rental truck as ‘Trojan Horse’ to raid Los Angeles Home Depot
As many as 16 immigrants were reported rounded up and arrested in what U.S. Border Patrol Sector Chief Greg Bovino called “Operation Trojan Horse.”
