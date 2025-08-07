LA Times Today: New Trump rule immediately bans undocumented immigrants from Head Start child care

After an intense lobbying campaign by Head Start advocates, including actress Jennifer Garner, the early education program was spared in the government’s new budget bill.



But earlier this month the Trump administration added a caveat: children without legal immigration status will be banned.



Jenny Gold covers early education for the Times and joined Lisa McRee.