Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:19
Hundreds of deaths may be linked to the Eaton and Palisades fires, new study suggests
California

Hundreds of deaths may be linked to the Eaton and Palisades fires, new study suggests

Hannah Fry.
Mark Potts.
By Hannah Fry and Mark E. Potts
By all accounts, the January firestorms that decimated thousands of homes and killed 31 people in Los Angeles County were the most devastating in the region’s history.

But new research argues that the Eaton and Palisades fires may have been far more deadly than what’s reflected in coroner reports.

A research letter published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Medical Assn. estimates the county experienced 440 more deaths than typically expected between Jan. 5 and Feb. 1 — a period that began just days before the fires exploded. This higher number of deaths, the study notes, likely reflect such health damaging influences as increased exposure to poor air quality, or delays and interruptions in health services caused by the fires.
California
Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. In 2020, she was part of the team that was a Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. Fry came to The Times from the Daily Pilot, where she covered coastal cities, education and crime. An Orange County native, Fry started her career as an intern at the Orange County Register.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement