LA Times Today: AMC A-List’s cult-like following of Gen Z movie lovers

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Since 2021, Nicole Kidman’s ad for AMC Theaters has been a regular and meme-able part of the movie going experience. And for gen-z members of AMC’s A-List program, the ad’s claim that “heartbreak feels good in a place like this” has become more than marketing – it’s become an ethos to live by.



L.A. Times reporting fellow Kaitlyn Huamani wrote about the “cult” of AMC A-List and she joined Lisa McRee.