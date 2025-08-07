LA Times Today: Army vet calls for investigation after being detained for three days in ICE raid

George Retes, a U.S. citizen and Army veteran recalled the details of his arrest by ICE agents during a raid in Camarillo last month. The 25-year-old was jailed in downtown L.A. without access to a phone or legal counsel.



L.A. Times reporter Jessica Garrison writes that Retes plans on taking legal action over his detention.