LA Times Today: Army vet calls for investigation after being detained for three days in ICE raid
George Retes, a U.S. citizen and Army veteran recalled the details of his arrest by ICE agents during a raid in Camarillo last month. The 25-year-old was jailed in downtown L.A. without access to a phone or legal counsel.
L.A. Times reporter Jessica Garrison writes that Retes plans on taking legal action over his detention.
