El Aliso, the mother tree that stood over L.A. for centuries

At the entrance of the 101 freeway in downtown Los Angeles, a once-revered sycamore tree named El Aliso stood for 400 years before being cut down in 1895. Now, even its commemorative bronze plaque has been stolen. L.A. Times columnist Gustavo Arellano reflects on the tree’s powerful legacy and draws a parallel to the city’s current struggles—from the Palisades fires and ICE raids to political turmoil. He argues that like El Aliso, L.A. is strong, resilient, and will continue to fight for a hopeful future for all Angelenos.



