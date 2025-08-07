L.A. never needed the Olympics. With Trump wanting in, it’s time to pull out

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Los Angeles just can’t get a break.



The latest embarrassment is LA28 chair Casey Wasserman, the man tasked with making sure the 2028 Summer Olympics are a massive success. At a news conference this week announcing that President Trump will head a federal Olympics task force, Wasserman offered L.A. a giant whoopie cushion.



Columnist Gustavo Arellano explains why he thinks L.A. needs to let the 2028 Olympics leave.