LA Times Today: Eaton fire could wipe out California’s $21-billion wildfire fund, documents show

In the seven months since the Eaton fire blazed through Altadena, questions remain about what sparked the fire. Are electrical lines to blame? And how will victims be compensated?



L.A. Times Melody Peterson wrote that the damages from the Eaton fire could wipe out a state fund was meant to help utilities that cause destructive blazes.