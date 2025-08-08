LA Times Today: Corp. for Public Broadcasting shuts down after federal funding cuts

For more than 50 years, Sesame Street has been a beloved fixture on PBS. The show gets some of its funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.



But President Trump has signed legislation that cuts federal funding for public broadcasting. And as a result, the CPB says it is shutting down.

What impact, if any, will that have on PBS and Sesame Street?



L.A. Times senior entertainment reporter Meg James joined Lisa McRee to talk about it.